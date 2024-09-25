Vince McMahon Speaks Out About Lawsuit Involving Sable

The “Mr. McMahon” documentary on Netflix addressed the blurring of the lines between Mr. McMahon the character and Vince McMahon the person. While Vince claims that there are no similarities between the character and the real-life person, others in the documentary argue that the two are identical.

During episode 4, the series discussed Sable’s rise to prominence in WWE as one of the company’s most popular performers, as well as her falling out with the company, which led to her filing a lawsuit in 1999 alleging sexual harassment.

McMahon expressed uncertainty about the the lawsuit involving Sable. He said, “I don’t know much about Sable in terms of the lawsuit…it’s kind of a blur but all I know is she came back to work.”

Sable returned to the company in 2003 as Mr. McMahon’s assistant. McMahon’s 2001 interview with Playboy was also discussed. During the Playboy interview, McMahon admitted to cheating on his wife Linda and stated that what he did in real life is “totally unrelated” to the affairs he had on TV while playing the Mr. McMahon character.

McMahon stated, “Me as a human being, generally speaking, is not who that character is. Sometimes people think it’s the same thing, joking. But nonetheless, no.”

All six episodes of “Mr. McMahon” are now available on Netflix.