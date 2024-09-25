Vince McMahon Speaks Out About The Chris Benoit Double Murder-Suicide

The “Mr. McMahon” docuseries is available on Netflix, and one of the episodes focuses on Chris Benoit and the double murder-suicide.

In June 2007, Benoit murdered his wife, Nancy, and their seven-year-old son, Daniel, before committing suicide over three days. WWE initially did a tribute show to Benoit on Raw, with various wrestlers sharing stories about Chris. The tributes occurred before it was revealed that it was a murder-suicide.

McMahon claimed in the documentary that neither CTE nor steroids played a role in what Benoit did. Instead, he believes Benoit went crazy.

McMahon stated, “There is no correlation between taking steroids and what happened to Chris Benoit. Human beings are flawed. Chris went nuts. It happens in every form of life and everything. So that’s the only thing I can take away from it. This doctor came up with this ridiculous statement of, ‘Okay, here is why Chris Benoit did this. There was some sort of trauma to his head.’ Things were shown where Chris would dive off the rope and hit someone with his head. That’s a complete work…It looks like there’s damage, and there’s not. We know what we’re doing. We don’t hurt each other.”

Chris Nowinski, a former WWE star and the founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, believes Benoit has CTE after analyzing his brain. Steve Austin also denied that CTE was involved, saying, “I’m not a CTE guy. I just don’t believe in it.”

All six episodes of the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries are now available on Netflix.