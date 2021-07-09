Vince McMahon Still To Make Decision On Jimmy Uso’s WWE Status

Jimmy Uso is involved in one of the biggest storylines going in WWE, and now he is facing his third DUI since 2011.

As of Thursday afternoon, SmackDown officials had still not met with Vince McMahon about tonight’s show. That being said, any report going around about Jimmy Uso’s future on the main roster is “fabricated.”

Multiple sources from writing staff and talent relations have confirmed that no decision has been made regarding Jimmy Uso within WWE yet.

There has reportedly been no discussion about what they will do with Jimmy Uso at this point. Additionally, a tenured member of WWE told said:

“If there’s been any discussion, it’s been between Vince and Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis. Once they decide, Bruce [Prichard] will be brought into the loop. Then Ed Koskey and Ryan Callahan. Then the [creative] team.”

We will continue monitoring this ongoing story here at PWMania.com. Many in WWE are hoping for the best in this situation and Jimmy Uso’s third DUI arrest is incredibly troublesome.

His 2019 DUI arrest was ruled not guilty.

As of this writing, they are still trying to figure out what to do. Stay tuned.

Credit: RSN