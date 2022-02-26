Vince McMahon To Appear On The Pat McAfee Show

Vince McMahon is set to make a rare media appearance next week.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown that McMahon will be the special guest on The Pat McAfee Show next Thursday, with host and SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee.

There’s no word on when Vince’s interview will begin but The Pat McAfee Show starts streaming at 12 noon ET. The Pat McAfee Show airs on YouTube and SiriusXM Channel 82, every Monday – Friday.

McAfee responded to the announcement on Twitter and said he’s ready to have the conversation of a lifetime with McMahon.

“Abaht to have the conversation of a LIFETIME with the LEGENDARY billionaire genius @VinceMcMahon next week #SmackDown #SmackDAHN,” McAfee tweeted.

We noted before how McAfee is reportedly planned for a WrestleMania 38 feud. It will be interesting to see if the interview with McMahon has anything to do with that storyline.