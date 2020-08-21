Vince McMahon To Kick Off Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has announced that Vince McMahon will open tonight’s SmackDown show, the final episode before SummerSlam and the debut of Thunderdome.
Here is the updated SmackDown card-
-Vince McMahon kicks off the show
-Big E vs. Sheamus
-AJ Styles defends Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy
-Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura defend SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Lucha House Party
-Braun Strowman appears to deliver a message before SummerSlam
