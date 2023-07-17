Vince McMahon Traveled To Cody Rhodes’ House To Speak About His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes has had quite a career in wrestling. While he is one of the biggest faces in the industry right now, it was not an easy journey to the top. Rhodes left WWE to join AEW and worked wonders in the Tony Khan-owned promotion. After spending some time there, Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

While the story of his return to WWE is well-documented, an interesting detail about it has come to light. Peacock released a trailer of a documentary, based on the life and career of Cody Rhodes. Titled, ‘WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes,’ the documentary will offer a lot of unseen footage from Rhodes’ career.

While the trailer of Rhodes’ documentary revealed some interesting scenes, one scene seems to have caught the attention of many. In the trailer, one-half of the Tag Team Champions and RAW superstar Kevin Owens revealed that Vince McMahon traveled all the way to Cody Rhodes’ house to speak about the latter’s return to WWE.

Until now, McMahon’s efforts have been a massive hit. Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has become a massive name. He has feuded with the likes of Seth Rollins and was the even main event at WrestleMania 39 this year. Currently, Rhodes will await Brock Lesnar’s answer to his challenge tonight on RAW.