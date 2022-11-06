Vince McMahon Tried to Wrestle Kurt Angle on a Plane

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle told the incredible story of Vince McMahon trying to compete against him in a shoot-style match while they were 35,000 feet in the air on a flight from England back to the United States.

In the book titled “It’s True!,” Angle spoke about the time Vince tried to wrestle him while they were in the air.

Angle said, “The quintessential alpha male, Vince McMahon always liked to prove himself, even against Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle. On a plane ride, Vince decided to sneak up behind Angle and take him down amateur-style, starting an impromptu match in the aisle.”

“At that moment something made me decide to have a little fun with the boss. When Vince got up to walk away, I attacked him from behind, knocked him down, turned him over, and pinned him right in the aisle. There were about eighty World Wrestling Federation people on the plane, and everyone was howling.

“Vince and I had been on the floor for about thirty seconds as Vince struggled to get me off of him when the Undertaker came over and put a choke hold on me. He clamped me so tight that he actually choked me out and I blacked out for a minute. When I came to, Vince was standing up and he had this big smile on his face. I think he just loved the idea that he was wrestling with an Olympic champion, and he decided it wasn’t going to end there.”