Vince McMahon Tweets On Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy Announcement

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to congratulate Becky Lynch on her first pregnancy. Vince praised Lynch as a world-class athlete and said she will be a world-class mom.

“@BeckyLynchWWE is a world-class athlete who will undoubtedly be a world-class mom. She’s rewritten the book on what it means to be a champion on #WWERaw, and now she’s starting an exciting new chapter. On behalf of the entire #WWE family, congratulations!,” Vince wrote.

Lynch appeared on Monday’s RAW to announce her pregnancy, and relinquish the RAW Women’s Title to Asuka. She and Seth Rollins are due to welcome their first child together in December.