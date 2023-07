Vince McMahon recently went under the knife.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon underwent major spine surgery last week, according to TMZ Sports.

McMahon had an operation to fix an issue with his spine, with TMZ noting that the surgery lasted over four hours.

The surgery was a success, and now the 77-year-old McMahon is recovering.

We will keep you posted here at Rajah.com as updates regarding Vince McMahon’s condition continues to surface.