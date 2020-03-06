Vince McMahon Unhappy With Shayna Baszler?, Changes Made To WWE RAW

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Shayna Baszler’s match with Kairi Sane on RAW:

“There was negativity and uncertainty regarding McMahon’s reaction to Baszler’s match with Kairi Sane on Raw not getting the desired reaction and Baszler not coming off like a Wrestlemania headliner.”

With Vince already changing original Royal Rumble plans by having Charlotte Flair win the women’s Rumble instead of Baszler, it would be a bad sign for Baszler’s future if plans are changed again and she doesn’t win the Elimination Chamber match.

– According to Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon made several changes to this past Monday’s RAW script. Riddick Moss was originally supposed to face R-Truth and Vince changed it to Ricochet losing clean to Moss. Aleister Black’s first singles loss on the main roster and Erick Rowan’s spider reveal were also reportedly changes made by Vince.