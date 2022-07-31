Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel

The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.

Wade Keller stated on a PWTorchVIP.com audio show that the decision to turn Lynch back to a babyface was not in the plans just a couple of weeks ago before Vince McMahon resigned as CEO of the company.

Keller said, “I can now confirm Becky was not gonna turn if Vince McMahon was still in control. That was a Paul Levesque call. I just got confirmation on that. She would have been a heel as we’re talking right now if McMahon was still running things. So, one big change early on there.”

As McMahon’s storylines come to a close and Triple H’s vision crystallizes more. More changes could be expected in the upcoming weeks and months. Additionally, more WWE stars who had been released might make a comeback, particularly those that Triple H had great hopes for.

