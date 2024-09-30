Vince McMahon Wanted To Broadcast Stephanie And Triple H’s Wedding On PPV

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon shared a lot of information regarding his personal life and life in the company on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, including wanting to broadcast Stephanie and Triple H’s wedding on PPV.

McMahon said, “So, what if Stephanie and Paul’s wedding was live on pay-per-view? Wow. People would buy that. It’d be awesome. It’d be great. Steph said, ‘Uh…no.’”

Triple H On how McMahon wanted to put his actual wedding with Stephanie on PPV:

“As it’s moving forward, there are moments in time where it’s Vince, and he’s Vince McMahon-ing this, like, even as we’re looking for locations for the wedding at one point, he seriously suggests to us holding it on pay-per-view.”

