Vince McMahon Wishes Happy Birthday To Kofi Kingston

As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston is celebrating his 39th birthday today. WWE celebrated the big day by posting the latest episode of WWE Playlist featuring Kofi’s most awe-inspiring moments. You can see that video above.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon also celebrated Kofi’s birthday today with a tweet, praising the former WWE Champion.

“Happy Birthday to @TrueKofi, who has brought joy and hope to countless members of the WWE Universe through his determination, passion, and near-superhuman athleticism,” Vince wrote.