Vince McMahon Wishes His Mother A Happy 100th Birthday, Natalya’s Birthday Surprise For Tyson Kidd

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter today, wishing his mother a happy birthday. She turned 100 years old today. He said,

“Happy 100th birthday to my mom! I hope I have her genetics :)”

Happy 100th birthday to my mom! I hope I have her genetics :) — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 11, 2020

– During the latest edition of Supersrar Savepoint on his UpUpDownDown channel, Xavier Woods had Hamilton star James Monroe Iglehart on. You can check out the broadcast below:

– You can check out Natalya’s latest vlog below. In this week’s episode, she gives her husband Tyson Kidd a birthday surprise: