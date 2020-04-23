Vince McMahon Wishes John Cena A Happy Birthday On Twitter

As noted, veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. WWE celebrated Cena’s birthday by releasing the latest episode of WWE Playlist on YouTube, featuring Cena’s most underrated moments from his career. You can see that video above.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to wish Cena a Happy Birthday.

“He’s the standard-bearer, the benchmark and the epitome of what it means to be a Superstar in #WWE and in life. Happy Birthday to 16-time World Champion, @JohnCena,” Vince wrote.