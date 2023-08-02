Vince McMahon & WWE Issue Statements Regarding Federal Investigation, Vince On Medical Leave

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE revealed in its Q2 2023 financial report that on July 17, this year, federal agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. According to the filing, no charges have been filed against McMahon. From 2022, WWE has received voluntary and mandatory legal requests for documents from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies in connection with the investigation into the McMahon hush-money cover-up. Details from the filing can be found by clicking here.

CNBC received comments from WWE in an update, and the company believes the subpoena and search warrant are “a continuation of the investigation that commenced last summer. WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process.”

McMahon then issued the following statement on his own:

“In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me. That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing. I am focused on completing the recovery process from my recent spinal surgery and on closing our transaction with Endeavor, which will create one of the preeminent global sports and entertainment brands.”

McMahon also “went on medical leave after undergoing major spinal surgery,” which was revealed late last month. McMahon’s leave began on Friday, July 21, and he will “remain on medical leave until further notice but will remain Executive Chairman” of the company.