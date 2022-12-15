Vince McMahon’s Closest Allies Reportedly Do Not Want Him Back in WWE

Following the Wall Street Journal report that Vince McMahon intends to return to WWE, there has been a lot of chatter among fans and those in WWE.

This follows the former WWE Chairman and CEO’s retirement announcement in July amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations. McMahon believes he received bad advice when it was suggested that he step down from his position in WWE.

According to the report, former referee Rita Chatterton has filed a lawsuit against McMahon for alleged rape in 1986, and he is also accused of assaulting a spa manager in 2011.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that McMahon’s “strong allies” do not want him to make a comeback. Meltzer began by stating that the Board of Directors must make the decision to bring him back and consider what is best for the company. McMahon still controls 80% of the vote.

Meltzer said, “It would be major internal upheaval in that company for him to come back, but he’s Vince, and maybe he will. He will certainly try. Just the fact that he’s trying is going to be a big story. I know allies of Vince, very much allies of Vince and very protective of Vince and things like that who are not business allies of Vince within that company right now because they know that it would be the worst thing, and they are very strong allies of Vince.

“People who you would think are his allies. You don’t know. People are happier in the company. They know the company’s running better, so the people who are allies or looking at the company’s best interests don’t want him back….When Vince was on the rocks, they were allies of Vince, and they didn’t think he was ever going to go, and they thought he’ll ride it out, and it’ll go away.

“Once he left, the idea of him coming back…I was surprised about a lot of people who you would think are his allies. Personally, I’m sure they are, but as far as wanting him back…I’m sure there are [some] people that do.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)