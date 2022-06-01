Vince McMahon’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Gets Middle Finger From AEW Star

Today’s social media trends include AEW’s Max Caster and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Caster and the AEW team are in town for tonight’s live Dynamite from The Kia Forum. Caster took a photo with McMahon’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while giving it the middle finger.

Caster captioned the photo with, “#MicDrop [microphone emoji] [downwards arrow emoji] [collision symbol emoji]”

One fan suggested Caster have 8×10 photos printed for autographs in order to monetize his middle finger salute to Mr. McMahon.

“Good idea,” Caster responded.

It’s interesting to note that Caster didn’t post a similar photo aimed at WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose star is right next to the McMahon star.

McMahon’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. He received the star on March 14, 2008. The Rock’s star is also located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard, receiving his star on December 13, 2017.