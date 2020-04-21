Vince McMahon’s Lawyer Comments On Lawsuit By Former XFL Commissioner

Word broke on Tuesday that former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has sued Vince McMahon for wrongful termination.

The contract stipulated Luck would be due the remaining balance if terminated without cause. Now, Luck is looking to be paid what he’s owed by the WWE Chairman.

Darren Rovell wrote the following:

Vince McMahon’s lawyer Jerry McDevitt on Oliver Luck’s lawsuit suing McMahon of “wrongful termination”:

“His allegations will be disputed and the position of Mr. McMahon will be set forth in our response to his lawsuit.”