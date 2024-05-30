Vince McMahon’s Lawyer Issues New Statement

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE has been delayed.

In light of the most recent development in the lawsuit involving McMahon. McMahon’s lawyer issued the following statement:

“We remain confident the evidence will prove Ms. Grant’s allegations are false and her complaint is nothing more than a fabricated, vindictive narrative from a disgruntled former girlfriend.”

–Jessica Rosenberg, a partner of Kasowitz, Benson Torres, counsel to Vince McMahon