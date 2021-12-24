Vince McMahon’s Mansion On Sale For $32 Million Dollars

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Vince McMahon’s mansion in Greenwich, CT is up for sale with an asking price of $32 million dollars. McMahon had purchased the property in 2014 for $11.84 million dollars.

The website Compass.com has more details on the property:

Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security.

The property is 23,700 square feet with 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, swimming pool, library, elevator, and a garage that fits eight cars. The most recent estimate of its market value is $30,945,000 and estimated house payments are listed at $163,204 a month.