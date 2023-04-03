Vince McMahon’s Message To WWE Employees Regarding The Company’s Sale To Endeavor

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE confirmed today that they had reached an agreement with Endeavor, the UFC’s parent company.

Vince McMahon has been considering a sale since resuming his role as executive chairman of the WWE Board in January, following his retirement last summer amid the hush money scandal.

WWE and the UFC will be combined into a single publicly traded company called NewCo. It will be denoted by the ticker symbol TKO. Endeavor will retain 51% of the company, while shareholders will own 49%. The transaction is scheduled to close by the end of the year.

Ari Emanuel will be the CEO of both Endeavor and the new WWE/UFC company, while Mark Shapiro will be the president of the new company. McMahon remains the new company’s executive chairman, with WWE president Nick Khan and UFC president Dana White.

A meeting with WWE employees will take place this afternoon. WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston shared the message McMahon sent to employees about the sale this morning:

“I’m excited to announce that WWE has entered into a partnership with Endeavor to create a one-of-a-kind company that will bring together two global sports and entertainment powerhouses: WWE and UFC.

The historic alliance of these two formidable institutions has the potential to unlock vast growth opportunities for both organizations and generate an optimal outcome for our employees, shareholders, fans, and other stakeholders.

We are huge admirers of the work Endeavor has done to grow the UFC brand, and they will be the perfect partner to help supercharge our growth at WWE.”

"The historic alliance of these two formidable institutions has the potential to unlock vast growth opportunities for both organizations and generate an optimal outcome for our employees, shareholders, fans, and other stakeholders." — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 3, 2023