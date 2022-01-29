Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away At 101 Years Old

Victoria Hanner “Vickie” Askew, mother to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, passed away at the age of Tuesday, January 20. She was 101.

An obituary states that Askew passed away quietly of natural causes in her sleep at home in The Woodlands, TX. She was survived by one son, Vince, four grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

The obituary notes that Askew was blessed with two sons, Rod and Vince, both of whom married their childhood sweethearts. Vince’s brother Roderick passed away one year to the day before his mother.

A funeral was held for Askew on Saturday, January 22 at North Shore Church in Montgomery, TX. A private burial was later held in Ebensburg, PA.

The following obituary was published at shmfh.com:

Obituary of Victoria H. Askew:

ASKEW – Victoria, 101, of Woodlands, TX, and formerly of Ebensburg. “Vicki”, as she was known to friends and family, passed away quietly of natural causes in her sleep at home in The Woodlands, TX on Tuesday, January 20th. She was a young 101 years old, and is survived by one son, four grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Vicki was born on July 11, 1920 in Florence, South Carolina, the only daughter of four children of Orpheus William Hanner and Victoria Kennedy Hanner. The family moved when Vicki was a young girl to Sanford and then to East Sanford, NC where she spent her childhood.

Vicki was blessed with two sons, Rod and Vince, both of whom married their childhood sweethearts. Sadly, Rod passed away one year to the day before his mother. Vicki’s childhood was tough. She spoke of it in an interview for the North Shore Church in 2018:

“My mother had to go to work to support me and my three brothers. She started by selling Avon. During the Great Depression, I remember drawing my foot on pasteboard and putting it in my shoe (the sole had holes and no one could afford new shoes).”

After graduation from high school, Vicki pursued a career in Civil Service working as a secretary and administrative assistant until she retired from the Chamber of Commerce in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Tennis was an important part of Vicki’s life. She started hitting balls at an old neglected court and was hooked for life. She played JUST until age 94, and refused to be in the “Senior League”, and she always watched matches on T.V. Vicki also had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in several church choirs. After her husband, Harold Askew, passed away in 2010, Vicki moved to Bentwater (Montgomery, TX) where she made many friends and played lots of tennis. Her last residence was The Woodlands where she lived with her beloved caretaker, Verdell Berry. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 22nd at the North Shore Church, 18501 W. FM 1097, Montgomery, Texas. A private burial will be in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania at a later date. You may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com.

A Memorial Mass for the Ebensburg community will be held on Saturday, January 29th at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Roman Catholic Church, the Rev. Brian Warchola, celebrant.