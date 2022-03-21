Vince McMahon’s Original Vision For Scott Hall Before Razor Ramon Character

DDP revealed on SK Wrestling’s Bro Show that Vince McMahon wanted Scott Hall to portray a GI Joe type character when he was first brought into WWE in 1992.

Hall had another idea, which turned out to be the Razor Ramon character.

“They wanted him to be – Vince told him he wanted him to be a GI Joe character,” DDP said. “That was Vince’s idea. That was what Scott told me. I don’t know… it came out of his [Scott Hall] mouth. And he said [to Vince McMahon] ‘You know, I got this other idea.’ And when he gave it to him and rolled into character, Vince’s like, ‘That’s it!’”