Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Ciampa’s Main WWE Roster Call-Up

WWE star Ciampa discussed the creation of two versions of his action figure (one with long pants and one with tights) during a panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con.

“Lots of stuff happened when I made the jump from NXT. One thing, for me, was switching appearances slightly. I had a discussion with a very higher-up person in our company. I had a tank top and I was supposed to go out for a match on Main Event. I had these shorts on. He said [Vince McMahon impression], ‘Woah, look at those shoulders. Broad shoulders. Legs are a little slender.’ I really calmly said, ‘I didn’t want to try the long tights.’ I advocated a couple of weeks back and that was my main roster debut gear. Since then, I’ve had trunks.”

You can check out a clip from the 2022 San Diego Comic Con below:



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)