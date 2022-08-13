Vince McMahon’s Regime Reportedly “Really Soured” on Gunther

Gunther might not have been pushed as a top guy if Vince McMahon were still in charge.

According to WrestleVotes, after Gunther made an appearance on RAW on 7/4, the decision-makers (at the time, McMahon) grew cold toward him for some reason, and there were plans to bury him on television.

R-Truth entered the ring on the Raw episode from July 4 in preparation for a Fourth of July skit. After interfering, Gunther defeated Truth in a match. Although Gunther’s performance seemed to be solid, the WWE management at the time may have had a different opinion.

WrestleVotes reported the following, “Following his appearance on RAW on 7/4, those in power at the time really soured on Gunther for whatever ridiculous reason. To the point where a burial on TV was coming. Just a month later and quite the difference…”

Currently, Gunther is considered a top star. The Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura was saved for the main event slot on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown when they pushed the title as one that should be respected.

