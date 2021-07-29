Vince McMahon’s Response To Question About AEW Being Competition For WWE

During the earnings call for WWE’s 2nd quarter of 2021, Vince McMahon and President Nick Khan were asked a question in regards to how WWE feels about AEW as competition. Here was Vince’s response…

“It’s certainly not going to a situation [like with WCW] where it’s the rising tide because that was when Ted Turner was coming after us with all of Time Warner’s assets as well. That was a different situation. AEW is where they are. I don’t know what their plans are, I only know what our plans are. I don’t consider them a competition like I would WCW back in the day, nowhere near close to that.”

Khan used the line that “everything” including “sleep” is competition.