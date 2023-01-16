Vince McMahon’s Return Not Expected to Impact on Potential Plans for The Rock or John Cena

On this week’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and whether or not it will have any impact on any potential plans for The Rock or John Cena leading up to WrestleMania 39.

Meltzer said, “The basic thing is that Dwayne Johnson is going to do what he has the time to do. If he has time, the Vince stuff is going to have no impact whatsoever. He’s going to do it if he feels he can do it well and he has time to train for it. Which he may not because of the XFL. The Vince thing will have no impact. A sale to Saudi Arabia is a different story but that’s not gonna happen before Wrestlemania anyway most likely. Vince coming back, is it going to affect John Cena? Is it going to affect The Rock? No, they’re going to do whatever they were going to do before.”

“They expect John Cena at Wrestlemania, and as far as The Rock goes, it just depends on his schedule. I would say we’re within two weeks of a yes or no on that one, because they’ve got to have their answer by Royal Rumble because they’ve got to know what to do at the Rumble. I don’t know what his answer is. I look at the schedule, he’s got to promote this XFL, I don’t know that him doing Wrestlemania promotes the XFL. But if he’s got time to get in shape for the match and train for the match, he’ll do it, and if he doesn’t, I don’t believe he’ll go there to be out of condition and have a bad match.”

3rd x’s a charm – here we go🤞🏾🏈 🚨 Our @XFL2023 game tickets are AVAILABLE NOW 🚨 The spring league of GRIT and PASSION- kicks off with our OPENING WEEKEND 2/18! Click the link to get your game tix NOW! https://t.co/PURvFSi6Bw I'll see you opening weekend 🏈#XFL

#54 pic.twitter.com/fb8BbrIDzX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 13, 2023



(h/t to WrestleTalk for the transcription)