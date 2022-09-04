Vince McMahon’s Secret Rule is Gone, and Triple H Brings Back Attitude Era Spots

During Wrestling Observer Radio with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, Meltzer said that WWE has gotten rid of one of the secret rules during matches. He saw this change during the Six-Woman Tag Match at Clash at the Castle.

Meltzer stated, “You know the secret rule we talked about. That one time they had the DQ. The secret rule must be gone because IYO SKY, who was obviously not the legal person, did a moonsault on Bianca Belair right in front of the ref. And there were other spots like that. The secret rule is the illegal person is not allowed to attack the legal person. So, on this show, they did that and in this match, they did that flagrantly so evidently that secret rule is gone.”

Alvarez pointed out that in addition to that, they had a “one save rule,” which also appears to no longer exist. Meltzer added, “Another one is the spot, which was really popular 20 years ago when they put it in almost big Rock match and Kurt Angle match and everything. Where you would have the pin and then somebody from the outside would pull the referee from the ring. And then they turned that into a DQ because it was a completely preposterous spot…One, two, and then the ref is pulled out of the ring and [it not being] a DQ is ridiculous but they did that in the main event so evidently that spot is no longer a DQ. I hate that spot, even though it does get over and the pop is really big and all that. I could see why you would do it but to me, it’s too flagrant when a referee is pulled out of the ring. It should be a DQ. [But] it’s pro wrestling and you change the rules and make them up as they go. When Triple H was younger, he was part of that crew that did that spot all the time…that spot was back in the main event.”

