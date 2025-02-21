Vince McMahon’s Vision For 2022 Royal Rumble Led To Major Creative Issues

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble was filled with behind-the-scenes drama, from Vince McMahon’s last-minute changes to Shane McMahon’s controversial involvement and overall frustration with how the event played out.

According to Fightful Select, respected WWE producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) actually stepped away from production before the event even took place. Sources revealed that McMahon’s chaotic vision for the match made collaboration nearly impossible, which was a contributing factor to Wilson’s absence.

One of the more shocking revelations was McMahon’s original plan for Ronda Rousey, who was making her return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. Reportedly, McMahon wanted Rousey to eliminate the entire field to emphasize her dominance, given that she was already booked for a full-time schedule in 2022. However, WWE ultimately opted for a different approach, having Rousey enter at #28, last ten minutes, eliminate four participants, and win the match.

Meanwhile, several within the company pitched Sasha Banks as the winner, but that idea was dismissed.

Further frustrations surrounded the handling of surprise entrants, as McMahon instructed many legends to “get in and get out”, leading to extremely brief cameos for Summer Rae, Sarah Logan, Cameron, Kelly Kelly, Melina, Molly Holly, and Ivory—all of whom spent less than a minute in the ring.

The 2022 Royal Rumble has since been regarded as one of the most poorly received in WWE history, with backstage tension and questionable booking decisions leaving a lasting mark on the event.