Vince Russo Calls Paul Heyman’s Promos “One-Dimensional” & “Overacted”

During the March 14th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman cut a promo declaring it “Roman Reigns Day” before announcing that Reigns would be appearing on the March 21st episode of the show.

While reviewing SmackDown on his podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his blunt thoughts on Heyman, stating:

“I don’t like Paul Heyman. It’s very hard for me to be objective when it comes to Paul. I think the dude has been cutting the same freaking exact promo for the last decade, man. It’s so one-dimensional, it’s always the same thing. I think he freakin’ overacts. I am not a big Paul Heyman fan like everybody else. I am sorry, that’s my opinion.”