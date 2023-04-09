Vince Russo Calls Vince McMahon’s Mustache “Freaking Ridiculous”

Vince Russo has spoken out about Vince McMahon and the new facial hair the WWE Executive Chairman is sporting.

McMahon publicity flaunted his new mustache during an interview with CNBC following the announcement that Endeavor will acquire WWE in a deal that will be completed later this year.

Russo made his feelings about McMahon’s facial hair very clear on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” podcast.

He stated, “The guy looks freaking ridiculous. I mean, I’m sorry, bro. Literally. This is nothing I’m saying behind his back. If I were ever to run into him, my first question would be literally like, ‘Bro, what are we doing here?’ I mean, come on, man.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, McMahon was backstage at this week’s RAW and made several changes to the show, causing talent morale to plummet.