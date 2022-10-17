Vince Russo Feels Jey Uso Should Defeat Roman Reigns to Get Him Over

At the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event on November 5, Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul.

Vince Russo said during his Writing With Russo show with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he believes Jey Uso needs the moment of being a champion more than someone like Sami Zayn to get over. Russo said WWE should not only revisit the storyline between Reigns and Jey, but have Jey be the one to ultimately defeat Roman Reigns.

Russo said:

“But now Sami is playing a character on a wrestling show, and he’s different, and he’s very, very entertaining. Now, if I looked at the cards that I have, Sami doesn’t need to be a champion. He’s over. If he continues to do what he’s doing, he’ll be over. I think Jey needs it.”

“I think at this point, if we looked at Sami’s way over, Roman’s way over, so if you look at the big picture, Jey probably needs it more. So in this story, I would really concentrate on how to get Jey Uso over and get him to the next level and make [him] as valuable as the other two. That’s what I would do.”

You can watch Russo’s comments below:



(H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)