Vince Russo Films For WWE/Peacock Project

Former WWE, WCW and TNA head writer Vince Russo recently worked on a WWE project. Russo took to Twitter this week and revealed that last Friday he worked with WWE on a future project, apparently a documentary to air on Peacock and the WWE Network. Russo once again reiterated that he is open to helping out where he can.

“Worked with @WWE this past Friday on a Project I think for Peacock. Pleasurable experience, all involved were pros and respectable. I really do hope that those who need to see my comments—see them. While I don’t want a job, I am always looking to help the Biz in any way I can,” he wrote.

There’s no word on the WWE project that Russo filmed for last week, but we will keep you updated when more information becomes available.