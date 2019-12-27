Vince Russo Makes Offer To AEW, Latest On Billy Gunn In AEW

– Billy Gunn will be teaming up with his son Austin in a match that will be taped for AEW Dark this coming Tuesday in Jacksonville, FL.
Cats out the bag… 2020 starts off with a bang… #GunnClub debuting for @AEWrestling on #AEWDark! pic.twitter.com/sIH4eoe0nv
— Brian Wittenstein (@Briman7) 27 December 2019
– Former WWE/WCW writer Vince Russo sent out the following message to Cody Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan:
Yet to Get a Response. Invite STILL OPEN to @CodyRhodes & @TonyKhan Following you on Twitter. Feel Free to Follow Back for FREE ADVICE. I want to help make Pro Wrestling Healthy Again. NOT INTERESTED IN A JOB. Just trying to do the Right Thing. Offer Expires 12/31. pic.twitter.com/VTxyWwlrTQ
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) 26 December 2019