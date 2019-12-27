Vince Russo Makes Offer To AEW, Latest On Billy Gunn In AEW

PWMania.com Staff
-

– Billy Gunn will be teaming up with his son Austin in a match that will be taped for AEW Dark this coming Tuesday in Jacksonville, FL.

– Former WWE/WCW writer Vince Russo sent out the following message to Cody Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan:

