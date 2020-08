Former WWE writer Vince Russo tweeted the following regarding the Retribution faction:

BREAKING NEWS!!!

Just heard that @WWE was forced to kill the "Anarchist" Angle.

Reason Given: Mr. Wilson caught them tee-peeing his house and called all their mothers!!!

Drats and DOUBLE DRATS!!! pic.twitter.com/T1cIzPyKrj

— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 12, 2020