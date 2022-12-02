Vince Russo on WWE: “How is There Not One Sexy, Attractive Woman Who’s a Non-Wrestler?”

Former WWE writer Vince Russo commented about the possibility of Baron Corbin having a female manager in WWE rather than JBL during the Legion of RAW podcast hosted on Sportskeeda.com.

Russo said, “Here’s what I don’t understand. Think really, really about this, bro. You’ve got a 3-hour show, and you’ve got a 2-hour show on Friday. You got God knows how many wrestlers on the roster. Can I ask you one simple question? How is there not one sexy, attractive woman on the show who’s a non-wrestler? Bro, there’s not one. Why couldn’t that type of person be with Baron Corbin? And maybe she’s a gold digger because, you know, tie anyone all the money. How could there not be one sexy, attractive female in three hours that is not a wrestler? How is that possible?”

Russo then brought up Eva Marie as a possible choice for Corbin:

“She’d be phenomenal man. She’d get him more heat than JBL. It’s just we can have attractive, pretty sexy women on the show anymore? Is it not allowed because of the ratings? I don’t get it, bro. It’s a 3-hour show.”

