Vince Russo Reveals Another Odd Vince McMahon Quirk

Speaking on The Bro Show, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recalled working for Vince McMahon.

During it, Russo noted that Vince McMahon doesn’t like people to wear winter jackets.

“You couldn’t – if you wore a jacket in the winter that (meant) you were weak. No jackets in the winter, we’re manly men. The most ridiculous stuff I ever saw in my life. Him and Shane McMahon would walk out in a snowstorm not wearing a jacket.”

Various people have shared some of the odd quirks that McMahon has including the hatred of sneezing.