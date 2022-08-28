Vince Russo Says He’s Been Working for USA Network to Oversee WWE RAW

Vince Russo claims that he has spent the previous two years working for the USA Network in the capacity of a consultant.

Russo says the consulting job lasted from 2020 (just before WrestleMania) until 2022 in a video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel. Russo didn’t go into a lot of detail because he wants his subscribers to find out more by subscribing to his Patreon account.

The following was stated by Russo in the free version that was uploaded to his YouTube channel:

“I’ve been keeping a little secret for the last two plus years that I want to talk about on this show. I want to come clean. People tell me I don’t know what I’m talking about. When I start talking about the network, people actually think they know more about the network, and where the network stands pertaining to Raw and its audience and its numbers, than I do. Well, bro, I’m gonna break the news to you on this show. I’ve not said this publicly before from March, pre mania, bro. It was right before Mania in 2020 up until this past Mania in 2022. So basically, bro for two years, I was consulting for the USA Network, bro…”

“For two years, bro, the USA Network paid me very, very, very well. Now, if you want to know how this came about, let’s take a couple of steps back and I will explain this to you. I got in contact with the Vice President at the USA Network who was overseeing Raw, he knew who I was [and] called me back immediately. And we had a long, long, long discussion. And as the Vice President who oversaw Raw…so the first thing he did was he went directly to Vince McMahon….”

“So for two years, two years, I was consulting weekly with the USA Network. For two years, I heard the number and the rating and the viewership and the return on the investment…Don’t tell me I don’t know what the f**k I’m talking about. When it comes to numbers, when it comes to networks. I don’t care if it’s if it’s 1999 or 2020. I know where they stand. I know what they’re looking for. I know what’s acceptable and unacceptable because I had communication with them for two straight years. So don’t tell me I don’t know what the f**k I’m talking about bro when I am working directly with the network that WWE Raw is on.”

In 2021, Russo stated, “After knowing Vince McMahon for 30 years & having great success w/him during my time at WWE–yesterday he & I had our FINAL EXCHANGE. It’s an unfortunate story & sad in many ways, but, Closure is good.”

Earlier this year, Russo claimed that Vince McMahon asked for his thoughts on the WWE product. Russo said he offered to work as a consultant for McMahon but he wasn’t going to do it for free.

Russo said the following in May 2022, “A couple of months ago. I was offering my help as a consultant. I didn’t want to be hired, I’m never gonna work in that environment again but I was like ‘bro your show freaking sucks.’ Seriously, are you watching? It was that conversation all over again. How that ended was Vince wanted me to watch Raw for a couple of weeks and give my feedback. I’m like bro I’ll be happy to do that, I ain’t doing that for free. Your product sucks bro, I’m willing to help you. I’m not gonna jump through hoops to help you. If you wanna pay me to critique the show for the next couple of months, I’ll be happy to do that. But I certainly was not gonna do that for free because the product is horrible. I was just looking to help the guy because the product is horrible!”

