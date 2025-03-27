Vinny Pacifico Reveals How His AEW Dynamite Appearance Came About

Indie star Vinny Pacifico spoke with Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on Fightful Overbooked’s In The Weeds about various topics, including how his AEW Dynamite appearance a number of weeks ago came about.

Pacifico said, “I had a very big week in terms of I was sponsored by Sun West Mortgage Company to do a launch for them and announce their new coin for mortgages. I was in the area and it worked out perfectly that [AEW] were in the area as well. It was really cool. As always, the AEW locker room is an amazing locker room. I had a really good time and a really cool opportunity to wrestle The Opps.”

On the feedback he got for the match:

“Everyone was really happy with everything. Everyone backstage was really happy with everything. I was happy with everything. I went to this major celebrity event in Las Vegas and people watched it. ‘You were just on TV.’ ‘Yeah.’ It was crazy.”

You can check out Pacifico’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)