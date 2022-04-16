Virgil Announces Multiple Health Problems

Veteran pro wrestling star Virgil has announced that he recently suffered “two massive strokes” and is unable to use one of his arms. The former Million Dollar Champion also revealed that he is fighting the early stages of dementia.

Virgil, who turns 60 in mid-June, noted that he hasn’t been feeling well since WrestleMania Weekend as his head, arm and heart hurt. He returned from Dallas and went to see a doctor, and that’s where he learned of multiple issues.

You can read Virgil’s full statement below:

Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfortunately I have some really hard news to share.

If you were wondering why I haven’t been so engaged over the last few weeks it’s because i was given bad news.

Since Mania weekend (of all weekends) I was not feeling so great. Something wasn’t right. My head, my arm and my heart . When I came back from Dallas i Ended up going to the Doctor and they discovered a whole bunch of issues.

For starters- without me knowing, over the past few months the Doctor had identified that I suffered 2 massive strokes. Like I didnt Even have a clue till I started not working with 1 of my arms. It’s basically not able to do anything. This was the decent news.

The worse news is that I have Been told that I am Fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) Had started to effect me.

I’m nervous I’m scared & God knows I can’t afford 2 get through this & even make a living. It’s really sad as all I want to do is have fun & do what I always do. Survive. What am I asking for? Well 4 starters, my roommate and team have helped me with this page to help me get buy.

I’ll also sell autographs, video shoutouts or even if you could download my $2 video game (ON BOTH IOS AND ANDROID JUST LOOK UP MEATSAUCE MADNESS). It means EVERYTHING. I am asking you to send this out to all your friends, family or anyone that you ever thought loved Wrestling.

It all helps. I aint looking for sympathy. I am looking for the love I have Poured into this business to hopefully carry me through this shitty time. I did my time. I took my lumps. Now I am Just trying to survive. Hope this makes sense. Love you all.

Donate https://paypal.com/pools/c/8IOROmEDLj

Buy my game https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/meatsauce-madness-the-game/id1575299716

If you need anything from me like an autograph or shoutout or anything therealvirgil1@gmail.com

To help out you can donate to Virgil’s Paypal at this link, or purchase his Meatsauce Madness mobile game at this link. You can also book him or purchase autographs via therealvirgil1@gmail.com.

Mike jones, know to his many fans as Virgil in WWF Vincent in Wcw, and Soul Train in AEW. Mike was diagnosed last Thursday with Dementia and had two strokes . Mike, now does not have full use of his right arm. Mike, has little insurance, which makes his out of pocket medical needs very high on him.

