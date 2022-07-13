Virgil Barely Able to Use His Arms Due to Multiple Strokes, Latest Updates

New information about the life and health problems of former WWE/WCW star Virgil is revealed in a Slam Wrestling article. In addition, the article disproved certain long-circulating online rumors about him.

The former WWE star has Stage One gastrointestinal cancer and experienced two minor strokes, according to Virgil’s buddy and roommate Shawn Raneri. Additionally, he is beginning to experience dementia.

According to Mark Charles III, a friend of Virgil’s, the rumors about the Olive Garden are untrue, and the remarks of breadsticks and “meat sauce” on social media are being done by a third party, much like how The Iron Sheik has someone manage his Twitter account.

Per Slam Wrestling, “Virgil doesn’t own or operate a computer and he just makes calls on a cell phone. Incidentally, Raneri says Virgil actually prefers Five Guys burger joints.”

Raneri assisted Virgil while he was on the verge of homelessness, it was also mentioned in the story. Another rumor that was killed was the claim that Virgil did not compete in high school wrestling at Monroeville and did not have a 32-0 record at 186 pounds. Virgil never taught math or any other subject to high school students, according to Slam Wrestling.

Sadly, Virgil does not have much use of his arms as a result of the two strokes, and he spends a lot of time at home watching TV. In addition, Tito Santana, Rick Martel, and Ted DiBiase have not checked in on Virgil since his health started to deteriorate, according to Slam Wrestling.