Viva Van Talks AEW Journey, Indie Friendships, And Long Road To A Contract

AEW star Viva Van appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk about a number of topics, including her reaction to joining the company.

Van said, “First, I celebrated with my boyfriend and then with my family. What it means to me? The world. I’ve been training in wrestling for eight years and working for seven. It just felt like all the hard work finally paid off. For a few years I was like, ‘Man, what do I got to do? I mean, I feel like I’m on the same show with everybody except, you know, I just don’t have a contract yet.’ But I kept telling myself that ‘not yet,’ and I think that’s what kept me going.”

On her friendship with the women on the roster:

“A lot of the girls I’ve known, even way before AEW, have all worked with each other on the indies. I think that’s what helped a lot — just building friendships throughout the years. A lot of the girls would tell me the same thing that Aubrey would tell me, ‘I don’t know why you’re not here yet. I don’t know how you’re not officially here yet.’ And I would just say, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.