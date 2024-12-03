Voting Now Open For TNA Wrestling End Of The Year Awards

TNA Wrestling announced that voting is now open for its upcoming end-of-year awards, and the poll runs until Friday.

You can check out the full list of categories and nominees below:

Male Wrestler of the Year:

* Eric Young

* Frankie Kazarian

* Joe Hendry

* Josh Alexander

* Mike Santana

* Moose

* Nic Nemeth

* Steve Maclin

Knockout of the Year:

* Ash by Elegance

* Jordynne Grace

* Masha Slamovich

* Rosemary

* Steph De Lander

* Tasha Steelz

* Xia Brookside

Men’s Tag Team of the Year:

* ABC

* First Cla$$

* Speedball Mountain

* The Good Hands

* The Hardys

* The Rascalz

* The System

Knockout Tag Team of the Year:

* Ash and Heather by Elegance

* Decay

* Malisha

* MK Ultra

* Spitfire

X-Division Star of the Year:

* KUSHIDA

* Laredo Kid

* Leon Slater

* Mike Bailey

* Mustafa Ali

* Zachary Wentz

Match of the Year:

* Chris Sabin vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (Hard To Kill 2024)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity (Hard To Kill 2024)

* Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay (TNA iMPACT! January 18, 2024)

* Kazuchika Okada and The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The System (TNA iMPACT! January 25, 2024)

* ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets (No Surrender 2024)

* Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace (No Surrender 2024)

* Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin (No Surrender 2024)

* Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth (Sacrifice 2024)

* Alex Shelley vs. Nic Nemeth (TNA iMPACT! April 4, 2024)

* Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander (Rebellion 2024)

* Miyu Yamashita vs. Jordynne Grace (TNA iMPACT! May 2, 2024)

* Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali (Under Siege 2024)

* Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey (Slammiversary 2024)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Jonathan Gresham (TNA iMPACT! August 22, 2024)

* Ash By Elegance vs. Jordynne Grace (TNA iMPACT! August 29, 2024)

* Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander (Emergence 2024)

* Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz (Victory Road 2024)

* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander (Victory Road 2024)

* Mike Santana vs. JDC (TNA iMPACT! September 19, 2024)

* Leon Slater vs. Mike Bailey (TNA iMPACT! October 17, 2024)

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mike Bailey (Bound For Glory 2024)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich (Bound For Glory 2024)

* The Hardys vs. ABC vs. The System (Bound For Glory 2024)

* Mike Bailey vs. Moose (TNA iMPACT! November 7, 2024)

* Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander (Turning Point 2024)

Moment of the Year:

* Joe Hendry goes viral

* Nic Nemeth debuts in TNA

* The Hardys return and resurgence in TNA

* The System takes over

* TNA revival at Hard to Kill

One to Watch in 2025:

* Jake Something

* Jason Hotch

* Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

* KC Navarro

* Lei Ying Lee

* Leon Slater

* Xia Brookside