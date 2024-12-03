Voting Now Open For TNA Wrestling End Of The Year Awards

TNA Wrestling announced that voting is now open for its upcoming end-of-year awards, and the poll runs until Friday.
You can check out the full list of categories and nominees below:
Male Wrestler of the Year:
* Eric Young
* Frankie Kazarian
* Joe Hendry
* Josh Alexander
* Mike Santana
* Moose
* Nic Nemeth
* Steve Maclin
Knockout of the Year:
* Ash by Elegance
* Jordynne Grace
* Masha Slamovich
* Rosemary
* Steph De Lander
* Tasha Steelz
* Xia Brookside
Men’s Tag Team of the Year:
* ABC
* First Cla$$
* Speedball Mountain
* The Good Hands
* The Hardys
* The Rascalz
* The System
Knockout Tag Team of the Year:
* Ash and Heather by Elegance
* Decay
* Malisha
* MK Ultra
* Spitfire
X-Division Star of the Year:
* KUSHIDA
* Laredo Kid
* Leon Slater
* Mike Bailey
* Mustafa Ali
* Zachary Wentz
Match of the Year:
* Chris Sabin vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (Hard To Kill 2024)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity (Hard To Kill 2024)
* Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay (TNA iMPACT! January 18, 2024)
* Kazuchika Okada and The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The System (TNA iMPACT! January 25, 2024)
* ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets (No Surrender 2024)
* Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace (No Surrender 2024)
* Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin (No Surrender 2024)
* Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth (Sacrifice 2024)
* Alex Shelley vs. Nic Nemeth (TNA iMPACT! April 4, 2024)
* Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander (Rebellion 2024)
* Miyu Yamashita vs. Jordynne Grace (TNA iMPACT! May 2, 2024)
* Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali (Under Siege 2024)
* Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey (Slammiversary 2024)
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Jonathan Gresham (TNA iMPACT! August 22, 2024)
* Ash By Elegance vs. Jordynne Grace (TNA iMPACT! August 29, 2024)
* Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander (Emergence 2024)
* Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz (Victory Road 2024)
* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander (Victory Road 2024)
* Mike Santana vs. JDC (TNA iMPACT! September 19, 2024)
* Leon Slater vs. Mike Bailey (TNA iMPACT! October 17, 2024)
* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Mike Bailey (Bound For Glory 2024)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich (Bound For Glory 2024)
* The Hardys vs. ABC vs. The System (Bound For Glory 2024)
* Mike Bailey vs. Moose (TNA iMPACT! November 7, 2024)
* Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander (Turning Point 2024)
Moment of the Year:
* Joe Hendry goes viral
* Nic Nemeth debuts in TNA
* The Hardys return and resurgence in TNA
* The System takes over
* TNA revival at Hard to Kill
One to Watch in 2025:
* Jake Something
* Jason Hotch
* Judas Icarus and Travis Williams
* KC Navarro
* Lei Ying Lee
* Leon Slater
* Xia Brookside