W. Morrissey (Big Cass) Comments On His Status With Impact Wresting

In an interview with Gary Cassidy of ITRWrestling.com, W. Morrissey commented on his status with Impact Wrestling:

“I’m here right now. That’s really all I can say. I’m grateful to wake up every day, I’m grateful to be alive, so I have to live one day at a time and I can’t future-trip, man, because in recovery, if you future-trip, that’s unhealthy so in terms of real long-term and looking too far down the line, where am I going to end up? I can’t worry about that. But for right now, I’m in and I love being in IMPACT – and I’m going to tell you, I’ll be here today, tomorrow and probably a few weeks from now, but as far as super long-term, there’s nothing really long-term set right now.”

“What’s going through my mind is that I want to make it to the top of the wrestling industry. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve had some setbacks and I’ve even considered stepping away from wrestling but, at the root of it, deep down, ever since I was a kid, it’s all I want to do, it’s my first love, my first passion. I want to be the best, so I’m going to do everything in my power to get to the top of professional wrestling – and the entire industry. If I don’t make it there, I’m going to die trying, but my goal is to make it to the absolute top of professional wrestling and I don’t know how long that’s going to take, but every single day I’m grateful to wake up and I’m going to give it my all every day to make it make a name for myself.”

