W. Morrissey Receives New Ring Name in AEW

W. Morrissey has been assigned a new AEW ring name, but the spelling is unclear.

Morrissey and Lee Moriarty were previously announced for tag team action on tonight’s AEW Rampage episode. A match poster now refers to Morrissey as Big Bill.

It’s worth noting that an earlier graphic used the name Bigg Bill, but a more recent graphic uses the name Big Bill.

Morrissey confirmed the name change in his Twitter bio, but it is also spelled with two G’s.

“BiGG BiLL representing The Firm (Douglaslawson92@gmail.com for bookings) #BigBambino #QueensFinest @HerrenProject #BigDubb B-i-Double-G B-i-Double-L,” his bio now reads.

The “Big Bill” graphic from AEW is shown below. Their previous graphic with “Bigg Bill” appears to have been deleted, but that version is still used in his Twitter bio.

On tonight’s Rampage episode, Bill and Moriarty will face enhancement talents Clayton Bloodstone and Izzy James, with Stokely Hathaway by their side. Full spoilers are available at this link.

Bill made his AEW debut on May 4 with a loss to Wardlow, but he returned in late August with an attack on The Wingmen during their in-ring promo on Dynamite. Bill was then recruited by Hathaway, and he has been The Firm’s muscle ever since. Aside from the loss to Wardlow and tonight’s taped Rampage match, Bill has only wrestled one other match for AEW, the Battle Royale on the September Grand Slam Rampage episode.