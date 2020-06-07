Wade Barrett and Ryback Reflect On Nexus’ 10-Year Anniversary

Today is the 10-year anniversary since the Nexus faction first debuted on WWE RAW. Stu (Wade) Barrett commented on the anniversary and Ryback repsonded to a fan’s comment about the group losing to Team John Cena at Summerslam:

10 years ago today: June 7th 2010.

Thank you to the other seven men who helped make it happen.

History will be written by the victors, but those who were there to witness it are forever immune to their revision.

You’re either Nexus or you’re against us. ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/g5Wx0U0rz6

— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 7, 2020