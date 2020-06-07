Wade Barrett and Ryback Reflect On Nexus’ 10-Year Anniversary

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Today is the 10-year anniversary since the Nexus faction first debuted on WWE RAW. Stu (Wade) Barrett commented on the anniversary and Ryback repsonded to a fan’s comment about the group losing to Team John Cena at Summerslam:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR