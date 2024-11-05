Wade Barrett: “I Would Love To See An In-Ring Return For JBL”

WWE RAW commentator Wade Barrett spoke with AceOdds.com on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including how WWE Hall of Famer JBL is one of his all-time favorites in and out of the ring and how he would like to see both JBL and AJ Lee make an in-ring return.

Barrett said, “I’d definitely like to see AJ Lee return. I don’t know where she’s at physically or mentally if she wants to come back if she’s motivated to do that but I think that would be an epic moment to have her walk back out if that was ever to happen. But somebody who’s really caught my eye lately, one of my favorites of all time both in the ring and on the commentary desk, is JBL. Now I don’t know what the hell is going on with JBL but if you look at his social media, he’s been spending the last two or three months seemingly traveling around the world to every ring he can find in every country and going in and clotheslining the hell out of every independent wrestler he can find. He looks like he’s been drinking from the fountain of youth. If he’s motivated, I would love to see an in-ring return for JBL. I hope I’d be at the desk to call it because for large chunks of my career, he was astoundingly good as a commentator for my matches hyping me up and I would love to get that opportunity to repay that favor to JBL and watch him give somebody a clothesline from hell.”