Wade Barrett Officially Joins NXT Announce Team

Wade Barrett is now a permanent member of the NXT commentary team. WWE announced this afternoon that Barrett has signed a new contract with the company, and will remain on the NXT announce team with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Barrett returned to WWE for NXT guest commentary roles last month, and it was revealed that he had been in talks with WWE for a full-time deal. Now he is confirmed as a full time member of the team. Here is WWE’s full announcement on the signing: