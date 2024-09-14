Wade Barrett Open To Facing Drew McIntyre In A Big WWE Event At Wembley Stadium

WWE RAW commentator Wade Barrett spoke with AceOdds.com on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including if the company’s events in the UK make him want to return to the ring.

Barrett said, “100%. Anytime I get asked this question, if I could have one match for the remainder of my days on this planet and you’re allowed one more match, who would it be? It would absolutely be me against Drew McIntyre at Wembley Stadium. A sold-out Wembley Stadium, I think that is the pinnacle for British wrestling, especially if you’re fans of the era back when Davey Boy and Bret Hart competed in 92 at that SummerSlam.”

On the possibility of a match with Drew McIntyre at Wembley Stadium:

“If they dangled that in front of me at any point in time, yeah, absolutely. I’m coming back and I’m having that sold-out match at Wembley Stadium. But that is a bit of a pipe dream. It’s not something I’m actively pursuing or trying to pursue. I’m fit and healthy, if something came up where they say, ‘Okay, there’s a match here, would you be interested in doing it?’ If it makes sense to me and I was excited to do it, absolutely, I could. The other thing I would say though, is I look at the kind of schedule that Cody Rhodes has, for example, it’s a killer at this point in time for me. I’m 43 years old, not too far from 44. The prospect of physically grinding that kind of schedule month after month after month as a full-time guy, it’s not for me at this point in time. I’ve kind of mentally moved on from that.”

